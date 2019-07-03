New app will deliver for patients

The Co-op Health has launched a new repeat prescription app and GP bookings and patient access to medical records also to be included on the app later in the year.

The new Co-op Health app is the first in a series of digital developments from the Co-op’s new Health business. Currently only available in a number of regions across England, those living in Shrewsbury will be some of the first who are able to use the app.

Co-op will dispense medications ordered through the app, from its new pharmacy distribution centre in Lea Green, North West England.

A number of GP surgeries in Shrewsbury, including Riverside Medical Practice and Claremont Bank Surgery, are already paired with the app, meaning their patients can now download it and begin to use it when managing their repeat prescriptions. The unique app links people directly to their GP surgeries – enabling them to order medication in real time.

Those living in Shrewsbury can choose to have their medication dispensed by the Co-op Health’s Pharmacy and delivered directly to their home, work or any other address in the UK. Alternatively, they can choose to have their medication dispensed by and collected from any other pharmacy in England.

The Co-op will be extending this choice for customers, as it trials a UK first click and collect locker in the coming weeks. People will be able to collect repeat prescriptions safely and conveniently from secure lockers within Co-op’s Food Stores, by using a unique code or pin.

Later this year people will also be able to book and manage their GP appointments via the app, helping to free up thousands of GP practices across England and affording people back the endless time spent trying to get through to book an appointment on the phone.

Tim Davies, managing director of Co-op Health said: “Our new offer will give customers in Shrewsbury a range of ways to get hold of their medication, with the knowledge that the service is being provided by a brand they know and can trust, in a way that best suits them.’’