Shrewsbury nurse has to postpone end of 220-mile charity Severn swim

Melissa Compton, who works at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has been scuppered at the tail end of her 220-mile effort, by low tides.

The 38-year-old had planned to cross the estuary to Bristol on Saturday, but the conditions had made it unsafe.

Now because of the delay she has been forced to return to work, because she does not want to risk patient safety through tiredness.

She began the marathon effort in Wales in early June, but has not set a date to complete the final stretch.

Sickness

She originally set herself a three-week target but was hospitalised in the midst of the effort with a sickness bug after swallowing sewage.

The strain of the challenge has also seen her suffering hypothermia and fatigue.

She has been raising money for the Versus Arthritis charity after funding for the stem cell treatment on her damaged knee. To date she has raised almost £2,500.

Ms Compton said: "I have one swim left, but the wind isn't ideal on the estuary and I have to go back to work.

"I swam [on Sunday night] and it was so choppy. [On Monday] the weather is a little worse, so it's not safe."

Because of the nature of Ms Compton's work, which involve 12-hour shifts at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, she said she has to be in a fit state to provide the appropriate care.