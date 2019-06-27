Menu

Elderly woman taken to hospital after suffering serious head injury in Shrewsbury street

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after suffering potentially serious head injuries in a Shrewsbury street.

Officers closed High Street at just before 8.50pm after the woman was hurt.

A member of the public helped to give first aid before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The woman was treated and assessed in High Street before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Murray MacGregor, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We treated an elderly lady for potentially serious injuries.

"She was treated and assessed at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Police closed off the High Street while helping the woman.

They tweeted: "West Midlands Ambulance gave treatment after fantastic first aid by members of the public who flagged us down."

The road reopened at about 10.40am. Officers said the road reopened, but with the usual restrictions for the the current roadworks.

