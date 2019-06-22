Shrewsbury care home rated good by inspectors

The Coach House at Baschurch is one of very few homes across the country to be given the top rating for any of the areas.

It is a residential care home that is able to support nine residents with learning and physical disabilities, for instance, behaviours which may be challenging, mental health needs, personality disorder, autism.

In their report, Care Quality Commission inspectors said well trained staff were committed to making sure that each person had a fulfilling life and people were protected from social isolation and encouraged to participate in and enjoy community activities.

Responsive

"Staff were exceptionally kind and compassionate in how they supported people and were skilled in understanding people’s individual preferences. People were comfortable in the company of staff, and we noted that staff were attentive and responsive when people were ill at ease or showing signs of distress," the report said.

"People were supported to do things they enjoyed and each day most of the people went out from the home to engage in a wide range of activities. There was a clear and strong culture in the home of helping people to have a full varied life. People were fully involved by staff who were exceptional in how they helped people to determine and agree how their care and support needs were to be met."

The outstanding award was for responsive, allowing care providers to ensure that their service users get the individual support, care and treatment they need and involve relatives, being person centred in relevant decisions.

The Coach House is part of the The Select Healthcare Group a family run business that was founded in the 1980’s with just one residential care home in the West Midlands. Over the years the company has expanded to over 30 homes across Shropshire, the West Midlands, North Wales and Kent.

Ecstatic

Director, Brett Bernard said: "We are proud of all our staff at the home and are are ecstatic with the outcome."

Jeannette Garratt is the registered Manager for three different units including the Coach House who began her 20 years in the homes as support worker.

The unit manager for the coach house is Anthony Lagoyiannis who previously worked within Learning Disabilities and is trained in the field of positive behavioural support.

They said: " Our staff Team have made this happen. They make the difference to the service user’s lives by empowering them to be independent, be part in the community, feel valued and work with them to achieve their goals and aspirations."