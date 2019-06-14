Banning order over Shrews v Wolves FA Cup disorder

Steven Roberts, 46, of Pelham Road, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury, had previously pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to throwing a missile at an area adjacent to a football pitch

He threw the missile during the Shrews v Wolves match on Saturday, January 26.

At a hearing earlier this month Roberts was banned from attending a football match for three years.

Six people have now been given football banning orders in connection with the disorder that took place on Saturday, January 26.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: "There is simply no place for disorder of any kind at football matches and we will not hesitate to take action against those who are responsible and ban them from future games."