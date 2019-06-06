Shrewsbury auctioneer faces £700k fraud case

Nicholas Hyne appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday charged with fraud, false accounting and perverting the course of justice.

Hyne, 56, pleaded not guilty to the offences which related to the period January 1, 2015 to December 1, 2017.

The case relates to allegations that he abused his position as an employee at property and livestock auctioneers Halls Holdings Limited based, in Bowmen Way, Battlefield, in Shrewsbury.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Antonie Muller asked the court to fix a trial date.

Hyne, of Shoot Hill, Ford, was granted unconditional bail at the hearing.

Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned the matter until January 20 when the trial, which is expected to last up to two weeks, will be heard.