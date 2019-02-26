Shrewsbury man's fight for wife to remain in UK

Grahame French, a planner at Shropshire Council, said that Pauline, his wife of 16 months, has been ordered to leave the country or face three months imprisonment and then a 10 year re-entry ban after the Home Office refused her the right to remain.

Mr French has now launched a petition to fight for his wife to stay which has been signed by 1,400 people, and his solicitor has confirmed the couple have a strong case for a judicial review.

Pauline, 44, first applied to the Home Office for permission to stay in the country in 2017 but was detained at Yarls Wood Immigration Removal centre for 24 days.

Bail was granted and the couple, who had been together for two years, were given permission to marry.

Mr French said: "Pauline is a victim of modern slavery. She was subject to serious abuse as a child and has been diagnosed with severe depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other debilitating health conditions. Whilst in detention she lost one-and-a-half stone and was placed on suicide watch.

"Our marriage plans were delayed for three months as the Home Office failed to provide the photocopy of her confiscated passport but we were finally able to get married a week after Pauline’s bail."

Ignored

But Pauline has now been told she must leave the country or face up to six months imprisonment and a 10 year re-entry ban.

Mr French added: "The decision ignores our marriage and Pauline’s serious health issues and concludes that there would be no ‘insurmountable obstacles’ to us living in Jamaica, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

"Our solicitor immediately recommended a Judicial Review on the basis that they have completely ignored our evidence. This includes a powerful statement from a consulting psychiatrist directing the Home Office not to attempt Pauline’s removal. Pauline's GP is so concerned that the matter is being referred to the British Medical Council."

Pauline has not lived in Jamaica for more than 17 years and has strong links to the UK - her grandmothers were British and her grandfather fought with the Royal Navy in World War 2. In theory, as the wife of a British citizen, she meets all the requirements for a spouse application submitted from Jamaica.

Mr French added: "Like her previous applications this could take over a year with no guarantee of success. We call on the Home Office to stop ruining the lives of the thousands of normal people targeted by the hostile environment policy and to reverse this cruel and inhumane decision."

The Home Office has been approached for comment.