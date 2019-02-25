Shrewsbury University gets funding for new degree

The science course at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) will focus on data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurial skills.

The funds will be provided by the Institute of Coding (IoC) and the University of Chester, with support from local employers.

Anna Sutton, provost, said: "This degree exemplifies the university’s approach to education. Answering a shortage in digital skills from the community, the university created a bespoke programme that will be accessible to as many people as possible and result in high quality, sustainable employment for the graduates and a pool of local talent for Shropshire companies.”

The programme is designed to fill both a national and local need for digital skills.

Nationally, 72 per cent of large companies have reported technology skill gaps, according to a report from the Department for Business Innovation and Skills.

And the university says in Shropshire, several companies have expressed difficulty in finding graduates with a range of technical skills.

UCS partnered with the New College of Humanities, Shropshire Council and local businesses to create the curriculum for the new degree.

And a number of Shropshire companies, including Virtual Realty Systems, Magpie Education and Purple Frog Systems have agreed to contribute to the development and provide industry placements.

Advertising

The programme is designed for graduates who do not have a computer science background and is open to graduates from all disciplines.

With the IoC funding, the university will now finalise the programme content to be ready for a September 2020 start date.

Chris Millward, director for fair access and participation at the Institute of Coding, added: "Digital skills are vital for the economy, now and in the future, which is why we are backing this important initiative to boost participation in STEM education, develop the workforce that employers will need to meet future digital challenges and open up the jobs of the future to graduates from all backgrounds.