Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool set to be demolished and replaced with new leisure centre

The authority has been consulting on the future of the town’s swimming pool for the past three years, with a potential move to base the pool out of town dropped.

Now the council has unveiled plans to house the new leisure centre on the site of the current pool building – with a completely new building the favoured option.

Councillor Lezley Picton, portfolio holder for culture and leisure, said she is excited by the plans which she said can transform the Quarry Park and bring it in to the future.

The current leisure centre in the Quarry

She said: “These are such exciting plans and it is my gut feeling that it will be a complete rebuild on the current site.

Councillors will be asked next Wednesday to progress proposals that could see the demolition and rebuilding of the Quarry Pool.

It follows a review of different locations for providing swimming-based activities in the town centre, which found that the most suitable town centre location was the existing Quarry site.

The council said this afternoon: "Conscious that the redevelopment of the Quarry Pool site would take some years to complete, the council is keen to ensure the continuity of local swimming provision during this time, and alternate provision would also be explored as part of these proposals."

It is thought the redevelopment could take two or more years.

Facilities

A building condition survey carried out at the Quarry Pool in November 2018 concluded that the building is effectively at the end of its serviceable life.

The council said: "A rebuild would provide new and modern facilities offering a better customer experience, the potential to reduce operational costs given a modern design and energy efficient installations and opportunities to maximise revenue generation via an improved, park-facing, food and beverage offering.

"In planning terms this option is deliverable and coupled with enhanced fitness provision would increase usage and visitor numbers."

At its meeting next week the council cabinet will be asked to agree that the most suitable town centre location is the existing Quarry site, and to authorise council officers to investigate the potential to develop new swimming provision on the existing site, in conjunction with the operator, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, and their managing agent, Serco Leisure Operating Ltd.

They will also be asked to agree a budget of up to £500,000 to undertake full feasibility assessments, and the preparation of detailed designs for the final recommended options.

Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool

Councillor Picton said: "Back in 2017 we agreed to look again at retaining swimming provision in the town centre. Our review of possible town centre sites, and the recent conditions survey of the Quarry pool, has found that rebuilding and creating a new swimming facility on the current site is the best way forward.

“If Cabinet agree next week, we’ll carry out a feasibility study that will ask leisure and health specialists to advise on the exact nature of swimming provision required for the long-term health and wellbeing of the Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire population – and we’ll also get detailed designs drawn up to show how the new facilities might look.

“We’re conscious that this will be a complex process requiring the closure and careful demolition of the Quarry site for potentially two or more years. That’s why we’re also keen to explore the feasibility of a smaller facility offering alternative swimming provision, as this would ensure the continuity of publicly accessible swimming within the town.”

A rebuild on the existing site would also provide the potential to explore a wider footprint and the opportunity to integrate other uses beyond purely leisure use. This could include, for example, office, community and education uses, and it is important these are considered within the framework of the recently approved Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.