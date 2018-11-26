Charity flash mob surprises Christmas shoppers in Shrewsbury

It was all part of Village Water's latest appeal to tackle the desperate need for safe water and proper sanitation for communities in Africa.

The Shrewsbury-based charity is aiming to raise £250,000 in three-months to support over 55,000 people in Zambia, and every donation made before February 26 will be doubled by the UK government.

As part of the Safe Water and Sanitation for All campaign, the team came up with the unusual idea of a 'flush mob'.

The fundraisers broke into dance in The Square

People doing their Christmas shopping on Sunday were stopped in their tracks as about 30 people burst into dance in The Square.

Organiser Kirsty Mullock said: "It's always nerve wracking doing something where you have to get people involved but it went really well and everyone enjoyed it.

"It was my idea and our take on a flash mob. Once I'd thought of it, it went from there and we had to get a huge toilet, come up with a toilet themed dance and think of some music to set it to.

"It's all just about getting the message out there and hopefully raising £250,000 in just three months."

The dance was set to the tune of The Birdie Song which was played by a live band.

Village Water fundraisers with the charity's giant toilet

Christine Shenton, from Shrewsbury, got involved after seeing the appeal on social media.

She said: "It makes you realise just how lucky we are to have toilets and proper sanitation. I have seen first-hand children, particularly teenage girls, who don't reach their full potential in schools because of the lack of sanitation. I've also seen kids playing in sewage. These are basic needs and rights that everyone deserves to have.

"The flush mob was great fun and a good way to use humour and social media for a good cause."

Charlotte Martindale, also from Shrewsbury, added: "It's a really good cause and a fun way to raise the profile of the wonderful work the charity does. Shrewsbury is great at turning up and taking part in these kinds of things."