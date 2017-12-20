Groups formally join forces to help revamp of Shewsbury Flaxmill

Historic England and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently. This document records how the two parties will work together to achieve the objectives of the project so that the Flaxmill Maltings is brought back to life at the heart of the community.

The agreement is vital since it complements the terms in the Lease for the Friends occupation and management of the main mill and specific areas of the kiln, and sits alongside their licence for the Friends use of the reminder of the site for access, guided tours and events of all types.

Alan Mosley, chair of Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, Chris Smith, project director, Historic England (standing) and Ian Morrison, Historic England, director of planning.

Alan Mosley, chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings said: “This is a major step forward for the Friends and the project which is now well underway towards completion. It has been a delight to work with staff from Historic England and this document confirms our vital role and the strong cooperation which has always existed between us.

"We will be responsible for an exciting interpretation and learning centre on the ground floor of the main mill and kiln, alongside a café and current visitor centre. We will also be managing public access across the site and implementing a very extensive Activity Plan.

"So, the restoration and redevelopment project with its massive boost to our local area, Shrewsbury and Shropshire overall, takes a further step forward.”

Alastair Godfrey, Project Manager, Historic England, said: “Historic England are delighted to put this formal seal on our long-standing and developing relationship with the Friends. Together we look forward to working together as we move towards the opening of the Mill to the public and our new tenants in 2021.”

The flaxmill, which stands on land at St Michael's Street is said to be the world's first iron-framed building.

It has been described as the forerunner to modern skyscrapers, and cost £17,000 to build. It was built in 1797 and was Shrewsbury’s largest employer.

Now, 220 years later, the Flaxmill Maltings is undergoing a multi-million pound renovation that will again bring the activity of work to the building.

After the flaxmill was built it became the biggest employer in Shrewsbury. However, the flax business declined in the 1870s and the mill closed in 1886. The site was converted into a maltings in 1897 to 1898, when the kiln was added.

After being used as a temporary barracks during the Second World War, the site resumed as a maltings until its closure in 1987.