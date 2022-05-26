Notification Settings

GP surgery gets go ahead to close its branch in a Shropshire village

By Sue AustinSt MartinsPublished:

The permanent closure of the branch doctors' surgery in the village of St Martins has been given the go-ahead.

Protestors at the St Martins GP branch surgery
Shropshire Councillor Steve Davenport, who received a letter confirming the health board to which the surgery is attached has agreed to the closure, says he will now talk to Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group about getting GP coverage for St Martins on the English side of the border.

The Betsi Cadwaladr health trust said: "The health board's primary care panel supported the application by Chirk Dr Surgery to permantely close the branch in St Martins based on concern over the condition of the site."

The letter went on to say patients would continue to receive all services at Chirk where they have been attending since the St Martins building closed two years ago.

"The health board has not received any complaints," the letter says.

Councillor Davenport said there had been scores of complaints.

"I have been involved in this for the past two years, since the St Martins surgery closed because Chirk said of Covid.

"There have been consultations, protests and petitions. We have 4,000 patients at Chirk medical practice on the Shropshire side of the border and I will be putting pressure on Shropshire Council and the CCG to try and purchase the building from the GP surgery, possible as a community asset, and look at all the options for having a surgery in the village."

"I hope to talk to our MP so that we can all work together to return a GP service, even if it is only a few days a week, to St Martins."

