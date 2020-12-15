Festival appeal to help beleaguered band

The Ifton Colliery Band in happier times

The Ifton Colliery band, which was formed more than a century ago in St Martins near Oswestry, says that December is usually one of its busiest times and vital to fundraising to keep the organisation afloat.

But this year it is facing an unprecedented financial crisis unable to perform at events to raise funds.

Now based at Black Park near Chirk the band says it is proud of supporting community events and proving Wales is the land of song.

"As an organisation we have always managed to self fund and provide musical support to local events and learning opportunities to children and young people of the borough.

"The tide has changed and now we ask for the public's help in keeping the last remaining colliery band in the area alive."

It has produced at Christmas mambo version of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen that can be seen on it's facebook .

"A spokesman said: "This is usually the bands busiest time of the year. The money we would usually raise playing carols and spreading Christmas cheer helps sustain the band through to the summer.