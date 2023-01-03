Family distraught after young cat is shot and killed in Shropshire village

Bella

The one-year-old cat, Bella, suffered internal injuries in the attack on Monday.

Her owners, who say the attack happened in the Hammonds Place/Ferndale Crescent area in the village, took her to the vets but despite surgery, she was unable to be saved.

A cat rescue volunteer who fostered Bella before she was rehomed says it is not the first time a cat has been attacked in the area.

Keri Roberts cared for Bella, her mum and five siblings for four months.

"They had a bad start in life but were rehomed to lovely families," Keri said.

"Bella's owner is distraught that this has happened, as we are."

Bella with her mother and siblings

She said the young cat arrived home on Monday being sick and vets discovered she had been shot with an air rifle, suffering internal bleeding.

"She had emergency surgery, unfortunately, she had lost too much blood and passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Bella was only one year old, she did not deserve this at all. Gobowen is only a small place but this is not the first case of pets being shot and assaulted," Keri said.

"One had its whiskers cut off and another had to have its leg amputated."

Keri said the police had been told of the attack and urged anyone that may know something about the shooting to contact them.