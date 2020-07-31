Advertising
Train evacuated at Gobowen in false fire alarm
Passengers were evacuated from a train after a false fire alarm in a carriage.
The train was still at Gobowen Railway Station when the alarm sounded, soon after noon today.
The alarm was activated in the second of the three carriageways and fire crews attended from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Shrewsbury, Wem, Tweedale and Wellington.
All passengers were evacuated by rail staff and the firefighters, who used a thermal imaging camera to ascertain that there was no fire.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment