New plans for 14 homes near Ellesmere

Kelland Homes has targeted land off Crosemere Crescent in Cockshutt. The scheme includes a range of bungalows, semi-detached and detached properties, each with garages, parking provision, and turning facilities.

A design and access statement submitted by Woodsyde Developments on behalf of the applicant said the development has been designed “to respect the surrounding residential character whilst providing a sustainable and well-integrated addition to the village”.

“The proposals are to upgrade the existing access and construct a new adoptable access centrally along the eastern boundary of the site, which will serve the development,” read the statement.

“There will be no gates to the proposed access and this will allow vehicles to enter and leave the public highway without delay. A pedestrian footpath will be provided within the site and to the east of the upgraded proposed adoptable highway, where it will connect with the existing footpath along the eastern side of Crosemere Crescent.

“The access over the highway verge will fall towards the highway carriageway. Due to the topography of the site, the access within the site will fall towards the highway and as such this will be intercepted by gullies to prevent runoff to the public highway.

“The internal road and pedestrian network will be built to adoptable standards and will be offered for adoption by Shropshire Council.”

Looking at the site from Shrewsbury Road. Picture: Google

It is proposed that two of the 14 properties will be designated for affordable rent, equating to 14.3 per cent – higher than the 10 per cent required by adopted planning policy.

“Contact was made with Carol Clarke from Shropshire Council’s housing enabling team regarding the size, type, tenure and location of the affordable homes,” added the statement.

“She explained that there is a need for mostly one- and two-bedroom properties in Cockshutt, and therefore she would prefer to see a one-bedroom and two-bedroom house, which are plots one and two. She also confirmed that the position of these plots were acceptable.”

The development will be a single cul-de-sac, with three properties fronting Crosemere Crescent.

Within the centre of the cul-de-sac will be open space. Additional planting and landscaping will be provided, as well as benches for residents.

“The layout, landscaping and boundary treatments are crucial for the site’s amenity and visual appeal,” reads the statement.

“Hedges along the northern, southern and western boundary will be retained,

with the portion of hedge being removed along the eastern boundary being replaced within the site, along with additional planting to ensure BNG (Biodiversity Net Gain) is met, as well as an integrated Sustainable Drainage System (SuDs) in the form of soakaways to drain the surface water.”

Anyone wishes to comment on the scheme (25/04083/FUL on the Shropshire Council planning portal) should do so by December 3.