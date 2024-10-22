Fire officers tackle tumble dryer blaze at care home – and snapped electricity cable in field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ellesmere Fire Station posted about the incidents on Facebook.

The first, took place at 8.54am on Sunday, where firefighters was called to a report of a tumble dryer fire at the Ellesmere House Care Home on Church Hill.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used a hose to put out the fire, which was in a building separate from the residents.

Later crews were called to deal with an electricity cable arcing in a field – with a cordon set up to protect the area, before a power company attended to deal with the incident.

Writing on Facebook the fire station said: "At 08.54 on Sunday, we were mobilised to reports of a tumble dryer fire at Ellesmere House.

"On arrival, staff informed us that the fire was in a part of the building separated from residents, who were safe.

"Two crew members wearing breathing apparatus were deployed into the building, using a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. A thermal image camera ( TIC) was used to confirm all residual temperatures were normal once the fire was out, before the room was considered safe to hand back to staff.

"We were supported by colleagues from Wem and Oswestry stations at this incident, with positive power ventilation (PPV) used from Oswestry's appliance to clear smoke from the affected compartment.

"Then, at 17.58, Ellesmere were mobilised to reports of an electrical cable arcing in Criftins. On arrival, we found that a fallen tree had snapped an electrical cable, which was arcing in a field.

"A cordon was set up to prevent access to the risk area, with Scottish Power notified to attend.