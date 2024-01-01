Remembering Anna in New Year's Day run/walk

From sporting and school friends to family members and townsfolk, scores of people of all ages took part in the 5k event as a tribute to Anna Shore.

Anna, from Ellesmere, passed away in October at the age of 31.

Anna Shore finishing the 2019 London Marathon

An avid sportswoman, Anna was captain of Elles Belles, the women's team of Ellesmere Cricket Club where the walk/run started and began.

It raised money for MIND, a charity close to Anna's heart. She ran the London marathon raising money for MIND in 2019 alongside one of the organisers of the New Year's Day event, Becky Jones.

Another of the organisers, Emma Colemere said the amount of people who turned up to take part had been overwhelming and said it was great to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and remember Anna.

Anna's cousin, Alec Colemere

"Everyone has their own memories of Anna and we have all come together to help her favourite charity," she said.

"We watched the television coverage of the year she did the marathon with Becky and her smile as she came across the finish was wonderful."

New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk in memory of Anna Shore raising money for MIND.

About 200 people of all ages, from just five weeks old to some in their 70s set off from the cricket club on a route that included the canal towpath, paths alongside the mere and the tough Church Hill near the finish.

Many took their dogs along and some youngsters their scooters.

There were cricketers and members of local running clubs who completed the muddy route in double quick time.

New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk in memory of Anna Shore , running are from left, Will Davison, Clare Harland and Gail Shore

Others enjoyed the walk and a rare appearance from the sun.

Anna loved wearing hats and organisers had asked those taking part to wear either a bobble or bucket hat or a baseball cap.

Back at the cricket club there was tea and cakes for those taking part.

Becky Jones who ran the London Marathon with Anna, walking with husband Ollie and daughter, Mali

Well over £1,000 was raised before donations given via collection buckets was counted up.

"We would love to make this an annual event," Emma said.

Anyone who wants to donate in memory of Anna can do so online at justgiving.com/page/emma-colemere.