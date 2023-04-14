Picture: Shropshire Council

This year's Ellesmere Toad Patrol volunteer effort has been estimated to have helped 6,150 of the bleary-eyed creatures make their way across the road after they emerge from hibernation.

Their instinct for procreation takes them across roads to reach their breeding ponds, so they need help to cross without putting themselves at risk.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "A big thank you to the Ellesmere Toad Patrol volunteers who, over the past month, have helped an incredible 6,150 toads cross Swan Hill, Cae Goody Lane and Eastwick Lane and return to their breeding ponds after hibernation.