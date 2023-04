Ellesmere fire crews battled a shed fire for over an hour on Wednesday night

Shropshire Fire and Rescue say they received a call reporting a shed fire on Beech Grove in Ellesmere at just after 10.30pm on Wednesday.

One fire appliances was mobilised from Ellesmere station, along with a fire investigation officer and the police.

The approximately two by four metre shed was found to be fully immersed in the blaze, with nearby fence panels and a tree also up in flames.