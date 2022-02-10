Notification Settings

Popular village pub saved from closure as regular patron steps in to buy it

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A Shropshire pub threatened by closure has been saved by one devoted regular who has bought it and rebranded.

The Woodcock Pub in Cockshutt, formally known as The Leaking Tab has new owners and new landlords. From right, owner Alwena Roberts and licensees Zoe Taylor and Michaela Bath
Alwena Roberts and husband Robbie stepped in back in January when it seemed the Leaking Tap pub in Cockshutt near Ellesmere would be turned into flats.

When news of the threatened closure became public a Save our Pub campaign was launched and residents looked at the option of running it as a community asset.

But Mrs Roberts said when that when it became obvious that that was a complicated route, she stepped in.

Now the Leaking Tap has reopened with new licensees and even a new name - The Woodcock Inn.

Her decision coincides with news that the boom in staycations has made pubs and restaurants more attractive to buyers and investors, particularly in holiday beauty spots in Shropshire and Staffordshire.

A specialist advisor for business properties Christie & Co said there had been a marked increase in interest in pubs for sale.

Mrs Roberts said her decision was based on not wanting to see her village lose their only pub.

"We in the village launched a campaign to keep it open but running it as a community venture would have had its difficulties.

"I had a wonderful time growing up in Cockshutt and we moved back to live here a few years ago. When my father, who lived in Cockshutt, passed away, he left us some land which we have been able to build on," she said.

"I thought it would be a wonderful legacy to him if we used some of the proceeds to buy the pub to ensure it didn't close down."

The couple said it was never their intention to run the pub themselves.

"We have wonderful tenants, Zoe and Michaela, a new name, chosen by the villagers, and a new future for our pub."

The name, the Woodcock Inn, was suggested become of the association of the game bird with the name of the village.

