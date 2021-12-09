Brownies link up with food bank

The pack was inspired by Brownie, Poppy Roberts and her Gold award social action appeal to support the food bank.
Poppy has gained the highest Brownie award, Gold, by completing six theme challenge areas and doing a presentation to encourage members by reviewing her Brownie adventure.
Caroline Ford from the 2nd Ellesmere Brownies said: "The Brownies gathered together 61 shoe boxes filled with food, Christmas treats and love. They completed their Charity badge and another clause of the Midlands 'Share a Smile' badge."