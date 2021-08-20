Swim, bike run event at town's picturesque mere

Triathlete, Mike Kirk from Oswestry at last year's event

The Shropshire Triathlon, organised by UK Triathlon, will be held on September 5.

Competitors swim in the mere itself before taking to their bikes for the cycling leg around local roads then the run on closed lanes and through the Cremone Gardens alongside the water.

Last year the triathlon was one of the few events that still went ahead during the Coronavirus pandemic, held under Covid secure rules.

The triathlon has been a big part of the sports calendar for more than 20 years and attracts competitors from across the country, boosting the economy in the town.