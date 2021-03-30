Limited edition gin created to raise money for hospice

Emma Glynne and Sarah Powey

Last year the hospice collaborated with Shropshire Gin Distillery to produce a bespoke Nightingale House hand-crafted gin to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The independent distillery, based in Ellesmere is known for creating their own artisan hand-crafted premium gins using traditional copper still methods. The company is the proud winner of two International Wine and Spirit Competition awards.

The new Berry Gin gets its sweetness from raspberries and strawberries alongside juniper and pink peppercorns.

This limited edition gin costs £36.50 per bottle and can be purchased directly from The Shropshire Distillery’s website, with a percentage from each bottle sold going directly towards patient care.

Emma Glynn from Shropshire Distillery said: “We are really happy to commission Nightingale’s second edition to their gin range and have enjoyed creating their Berry Gin. It has been a very difficult year for most, and the hospice has faced such a challenging time. We are proud to support them”

Sarah Povey from Nightingale House said: “It’s been wonderful working with the Shropshire distillery over recent months. After explaining our ideas they were completely on board and were able to bring our vision to life.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of the time and work they have put into producing such a beautiful fruity gin and we cannot wait for our supporters to try it.