GALLERY: BBC Breakfast presenter among competitors as triathlon returns to Ellesmere

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

The sport of triathlon returned to Ellesmere today with 600 competitors descending on the town for the annual Shropshire Triathlon.

Katie Edge from Ellesmere

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ian Lambert from Newcastle

Craig Gilchrist from Stoke

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Paul Roberts helps Star reporter Sue Austin with her wetsuit

Kevin Dunbar from St Helens

Paul Roberts of Mere Swimmers

Christian Edwards and Andrew Neale from Wrexham Tri

Gaynor Beckett from Chester

Chris Standidge from Northwich, who was Ironman 70.3 World Champion in 2018

Kevin Munro from Chorley

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Ellesmere Triathlon 2020

Athletes from across the county took part in three different disciplines, all involving a swim in the mere, cycling on local roads and a run on lanes behind the town.

They included BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, a talented triathlete, and a number of GB competitors as well as local entrants,

They ranged in age from 18 to 83-year-old Pete Norman from Wrexham, who trains in the mere on Tuesday evenings with the local Trismart club.

The triathlon at the mere has been held for three decades and it was feared that the Covid pandemic could prevent the 2020 race going ahead.

Keith Hancock from UK Triathlon, which organisers events around the country, said an enormous amount of paperwork and risk assessments had had to be covered before it had the green light.

"We must thank Shropshire Council for allowing us to stage the triathlon at the mere as well as all the marshals who work so hard during the day.

"Everyone is so glad to be back racing again."

Changes to the triathlon included having to have individual starts rather than the normal, mass starts.

And the run course was also changed so competitors did not run on the narrow footpaths to the back of the mere.

While there were several elite competitors, there were also first time triathletes and those doing the event as a relay.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

