Shropshire remembers: Ellesmere peace garden unveiled - with video and pictures

Our Space Ellesmere Community Centre and Library is now home to 200 hand-crafted flowers, a mixture of poppies, peace lilies and forget-me-nots creating a red, white and blue theme.

The flowers were made from recycled materials including milk cartons as well as more traditional fabrics by an assortment of groups and individuals in the town over the last six months.

Ellesmere peace garden unveiled

The garden, formally launched on Saturday, is the brainchild of Sally Poynton, a volunteer at the centre who wanted to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

She said: "The launch went really well, everybody loved it. I had the idea in my mind about six months ago and I've looked forward to it being complete.

"I don't think people have quite understood what it was until they have seen it in person.

"We have involved a lot of people who wouldn't normally contribute to a community art installation like this.

"It's really really amazing to see."

In the peace garden

Sally made about 15 of the flowers herself, with the remainder coming from clubs, societies and community groups.

The garden was dedicated in a short service by the Reverend John Vernon.

The garden will be on show for a month, before being taken down, photographed and immortalised on a postcard.