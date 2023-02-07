Notification Settings

Air ambulance responds to 'medical incident' in Chirk

By David Tooley

An air ambulance has been sent to a factory in Chirk in response a 'medical incident'.

The site of the Kronospan factory in Chirk. Picture: Google Maps


Locals in Chirk say there has been a response from all the emergency services at the Kronospan factory.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "It is a medical incident. Police are there to assist with the landing of the air ambulance."

Councillor Brian Colley, chairman of Chirk Town Council said: "It seems to be a major incident, with the air ambulance there.

"I hope that people are OK but I do not know what has happened."

A spokesman for North Wales Fire & Rescue Service said: "One crew did attend a factory on Holyhead Road, Chirk at 10.15am to assist the ambulance service but no fire service action was required."

The Wales Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.









