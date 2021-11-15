Ruthin Coroner's Court : Google Street View

The man was later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Evans, of Bodlyn, Acrefair, near Wrexham.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin to open the inquest into Mr Evans' death, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said police were called when canal users found his body near the Canal Wood tunnel on the morning of October 31.

He was fully clothed and had no unusual marks or injuries to his body.

Mr Evans’ partner Ceri Edwards told police she had last seen him the previous afternoon and that he often used the canal towpath.

She said he could have been drinking the day before.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Mark Atkinson but he deferred a decision on the cause of death pending toxicology tests.