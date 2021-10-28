North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner pledges more bobbies on the beat

Police Crime Commissioner North Wales Andy Dunbobbin and Member of the Senedd for Clwyd South Ken Skates; Pictured at Llangollen are (L/R) PCC Andy Dunbobbin and MS Ken Skates. Picture Mandy Jones

The promise to increase the number of police officers and staff is contained in the new policing blueprint drafted by the new Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin.

Mr Dunbobbin recently joined Member of the Senedd, Ken Skates, for a walkabout in Llangollen.

Mr Skates said: “Andy is sincere, authentic and passionate about communities. He’ll bring immense experience and great skills to the role and he’s so deeply rooted in the community as well.

“His first Police and Crime Plan is hugely ambitious but it responds to and addresses the key concerns that residents across North Wales have – and that we need a really strong plan for neighbourhood policing.

“I know that often people look back nostalgically to when we had police stations right across our communities and what people in the modern era want is a police presence on the ground.

“That’s precisely what Andy is promising with an increase in visible policing which is so important, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly. I think this is something that people will respond to really well.

Mr Skates said the Welsh Government was also playing its part by funding an extra 100 PCSOs across Wales.

“It was a key pledge for Welsh Labour at the election and I am delighted that North Wales is getting 20 additional people keeping people and our communities safe and again it responds to key concerns that people have expressed. It’s massively important to people’s wellbeing.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “Our communities are at the heart of everything we do and policing has a massive role to play across North Wales.