Castle takeover for Indian restaurant

The Chirk Tandoori, on Holyhead Road in the Welsh border town, closed its doors at the weekend after being part of the social scene for 27 years.

It will reopen at the end of February as the Castle Tandoori after the proprietors of the Castle Bistro took over the building.

Reza Noori from Castle Bistro said Castle Tandoori will remain as a traditional Indian restaurant.

"We will be keeping the staff and taking on staff," he said.

"The decor had become a little dated and so we have closed to carry out a full refurbishment.

"We are very much looking forward to opening with new decor and to welcoming customers, new and old.

"We are very excited to be taking over the tandoori. I love Chirk and have been made to feel so welcome.

"I live in Chirk and was very keen to keep the tandoori open for both the local people and the huge number of tourists and visitors to Chirk. We have visitors to Castle Bistro from all over the world."