Council to formally elect new mayor for historic Shropshire market town

The current deputy mayor – who was elected in May 2021 – is next in line in the seniority list that Oswestry Town Council use. Therefore he is set to replace Councillor Rosie Radford from May.

Oswestry Town Council is set to replace a mayoress brooch with a pin. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

Rules state that any councillor who has previously served a full term as mayor shall not be placed above any member who has not served.

Jonathan Upton is the current deputy mayor of Oswestry. However, he is due to be formally elected as the mayor on March 11. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

Having completed their term of office, the retiring mayor will then be placed at the end of the seniority list of members of the council.

Using that criteria, Councillor Upton will be mayor for 2026/27, with Councillor James Owen taking over the following year. That implies that Councillor Owen will be the next deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, members are being asked to approve the purchase of three past mayor pendants totalling £2,639.97 (exluding VAT and delivery).

The town clerk, Arren Roberts, said the pendant – or a brooch if it’s a mayoress – are traditionally presented at the mayor making ceremony each May, and are manufactured by Thomas Fattorini Ltd.

However, stocks have been fully depleted, so the council need to review options to ensure availability ahead of this May’s ceremony.

The cost of both items has risen significantly due to the unprecedented increases in the price of sterling silver and gold in recent years.

As well as approving buying the three pendants, members are being asked to consider discontinuing the issue of the brooches, noting that the current cost for three if £944.25 (excluding VAT and delivery).

These will be replaced with a 9 carat gold Oswestry Town Council pin.