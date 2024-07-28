'Avoid the area' – Police warning after crash closes major road in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said that the A483 junction of the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry was closed due to a crash.

The force posted the update on social media at around 1.30pm.

They said: "Please be aware that due to a collision there is a road closure in place on the A483 at the junction with Mile End roundabout.

"This is causing delays in the area. Please find an alternative route."