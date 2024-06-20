Shropshire firefighter set to retire after more than three decades of saving lives
A Shropshire lifesaver is retiring after more than three decades of fighting fires.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are bidding a fond farewell to one of its on-call firefighters, Adrian Bowen.
Adrian is retiring after serving 32 years as a firefighter and watch manager at Oswestry Fire Station.
His firefighting career began back in 1992 when a Royal Mail work colleague encouraged him to sign up.