Shropshire firefighter set to retire after more than three decades of saving lives

A Shropshire lifesaver is retiring after more than three decades of fighting fires.

By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are bidding a fond farewell to one of its on-call firefighters, Adrian Bowen.

Adrian is retiring after serving 32 years as a firefighter and watch manager at Oswestry Fire Station.

His firefighting career began back in 1992 when a Royal Mail work colleague encouraged him to sign up.

