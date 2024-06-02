Shropshire Star
Pick-up truck fire in Oswestry caused by smouldering barbecue

A pick-up truck was on fire yesterday evening after a smouldering barbecue set it alight.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The incident happened in Smithfield Road, Oswestry.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.12pm on Saturday, June 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'fire in open' in Oswestry.

"Fire in rear of pick-up truck caused by smouldering BBQ."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry and crews used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

