Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A county visitor attraction has unveiled its latest artwork created to inspire conversation.

Two new pieces now on show at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, include a war plane and a Chinese God of War sculpture.

The centre's chairman, Clive Knowles, said: "We like to use art and sculpture to open conversations. Sometimes those conversations are difficult and controversial but that is what art is all about."

Clive hopes the 'Red Baron' war plane, which is accompanied by a sign that reads 'Two World Wars, what did we learn?', will inspire conversation about the futility of war.

One of two new sculptures that have arrived at British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry

He added: "We've got so much unrest, so much conflict, a world order that's changing - we absolutely need to go back to more diplomacy, reconciliation and find a middle ground."

The second culture, a representation of the Chinese God of War, Guan Yu, aims to encourage discussion around the UK school curriculum.

Chairman Clive Knowles with the Guan Yu sculpture

Clive explained: "I went to school, did Latin, a bit of French, and I remember nothing about it. It didn't help me in my career. China is the rising power and America is on the slide and there is a new world order.

"Should our schools be teaching Chinese? Chinese is going to be an important language.

"I don't believe it's French any longer. It should be something that's useful in this modern world."