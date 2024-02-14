British Ironwork Centre's hard-hitting new sculpture calls for end to bloodshed in Gaza

The attraction in Oswestry revealed the artwork, which sits at the entrance of the site.

The sculpture includes a tank flying the Israeli flag in front of a crouched child holding the Palestinian flag.

It also bears the message 'if we don't end war, war will end us'.

Bosses at the centre said they wanted to highlight the "unimaginable death toll" in Gaza, and the UK's failure to do more to stop the killing.

The sculpture includes a tank and a child

In a statement it said: "For us the United Kingdom can only regain its respect worldwide if it stands tall and speaks a truth. This continuous bloodshed and destruction on what is an industrial scale is beyond justifiable and has to stop now."

Israel launched the military action in Gaza after an attack by Hamas on October 7, where more than 1,200 Israelis were killed, and 253 were taken hostage.

The response has resulted in nearly 30,000 Palestinians being killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The ironwork centre was asked by police to reword a sign it unveiled in December calling for a stop to the "genocide" in Gaza.

It came after a member of the public reported the sign as offensive. Officers also turned it around so the public were not able to see its message.