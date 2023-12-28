Future of 'mini-industrial estate' that angers locals still to be decided after appeal lodged

Applicant David Cadwallader had applied separately for four certificates of lawful use for agricultural buildings at The Barns, Woolston, each of which have now been rejected by the authority amid noise complaints from neighbours, who say businesses on the site have “no consideration” for residents of the rural village near Oswestry.

Last week, a fresh attempt was lodged by the landowner to establish industrial planning consent for one of the buildings on the site, which is now pending consideration by Shropshire Council.

He claims that two buildings on the site, constructed as agricultural storage in 2008, had been in industrial use for a period of more than ten years, which would potentially make them lawful.

But Shropshire Council says the applicant has been unable to prove the buildings, which have been subdivided and let out to various companies including Marill (formerly Stadco), have been in continuous industrial use.

Evidence submitted as part of the new application includes a sworn statement from Neil Davies, a plant manager with Marill, stating the building has been rented by the company since 2012.

A planning enforcement notice issued by the planning authority in July prohibited the use of the buildings for commercial purposes, including use of the land for parking lorries and vans, and any industrial processing or storage.

Residents living near to the site have described it as “a slum”, which they said lacked appropriate refuse collection facilities and they claimed had a rodent infestation.

“The site suffers from litter problems and rubbish strewn all over the site. Pallets are stacked 20ft high. The site is filthy and resembles a slum,” wrote one objector.

“Mr Cadwallader was originally given permission to use the site, previously occupied by a barn for agricultural use only and it seems unreasonable that this should have now expanded to becoming a mini-industrial estate. There appear to be no agriculturally based activities taking place,” they added.

The most recent refused application for the site sought to regularise the use of one building as a squash court with associated facilities, which the applicant said he had purchased from Oswestry Leisure Centre in 2011 and installed some time afterwards.

A decision on the latest application will be made by Shropshire Council planners in due course.