Lottery subscriptions to support local charity available as Christmas gifts

For the first time, supporters of Hope House children's hospice can now buy a three, six or 12-month lottery subscription, giving the receiver the chance to win a £1,000 jackpot each week, or one of five other cash prizes.

As well as being in with a chance to win, the gift will make an important contribution to the charity.

The Hope House Lottery raises around £1 million every year to help provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

Regular Giving Team Leader Emily Pearce said: “We are very excited to be able to offer gift vouchers as part of our lottery experience for the first time ever.

“This is the perfect gift that offers your loved ones the chance to win £1,000 every week while supporting the vital care and support that Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith offer to local children and their families.”

To buy a lottery subscription visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/lottery and the recipient will get a voucher code emailed to them, which they can then redeem on the website.