Could Oswestry's award winning park fit in a water play splash pad

A report to councillors says they must look at whether the council is overstretching what can be put into Cae Glas Park and how the scheme would fit in with what is already there.

Now a masterplan for the park could be commissioned.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said The Town Council and Cae Glas Charity are facing a number of challenges with the park.

"It is the only leisure park that the Town Council manages and there is an ambition to improve facilities," his report says.

It says considerable investment has been made with the playground, toilets, path, alleyways and planting with further plans put forward for the tennis clubhouse, crazy golf, table tennis, fitness equipment and the water play.

"The park is busy, serves the whole community, provides much needed sporting facilities and hosts some of the town’s biggest events. The site is however limited in terms of vehicle access and presents a number of logistical challenges."

"The Town Council is proud of the park and its contribution to the life of the town but it could be argued that it is overstretching what can be achieved."

Continuing the report says Cae Glas Park is the only leisure land operated by Oswestry Town Council.

"Improvements to date have been focused on upgrading and renovating existing facilities however the water play facility is an addition and therefore, given the Council’s recent decision, needs to be considered appropriately.

"It will need to integrate with the rest of the park and therefore needs planning. "

Councillors will be asked whether they want to commission a plan for Cae Glas Park funded by some of the windfall cash from the lease of part of the Smithfield Livestock Market.