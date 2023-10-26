Tributes paid to fundraiser and access campaigner whose decorated wheelchair brought smiles to faces

Roger Whitting was well known for transforming his chair into fancy dress when out fundraising

Roger Whitting, who used an electric wheelchair to get around, was well known in Oswestry for transforming his chair into fancy dress when out fundraising.

He passed away at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Roger Whitting

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary led the tributes on social media.

Mr Whitting was a leading campaign for people with disabilities and was past chairman of the Oswestry Access Group.

He was best known in the town for lighting up his electric wheelchair each Christmas to collect funds for charity.

Roger Whitting and his mobile Christmas tree

A past president of Oswestry Cambrian Rotary club he transformed the chair into a mini Santa sleigh one year and a fully illuminated Christmas tree another, complete with a charity collection bucket.

He said at the time: "I like to bring a smile to people's faces."

Mr Whitting also sold poppies raising funds for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Friend, Mike Lade said Mr Whitting was also more recently a regular helper for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital League of Friends.