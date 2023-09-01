Drivers face long diversions during month of resurfacing in Oswestry town centre

The suggested diversion

The resurfacing of Church Street and Cross Street, both retail streets, will be carried out from September 4 to September 29 as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

The work is being carried out by Kier, Shropshire Council’s highways contractor.

Work will be carried out from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday under a road closure, though only one street will be closed at any one time.

While the closure is in place a diversion route will be indicated.

Cross Street in Oswestry

A map of the diversion published by the county directs vehicles out to the Mile End Roundabout along the A483 to Morda and back to the town centre.

The council says access to properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff will be on site to assist with access.

People are being asked not to park vehicles on the road during the day whilst work is in progress.

A spokesperson said: "All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advance warning signs and online at one.network.