Emergency services rush to scene of two-vehicle crash near Oswestry

Stock image.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Hengoed on Saturday evening with crews from Oswestry initially sent to the scene at 18.16pm.

Fire appliances from Ellesmere and Wellington were also mobilised, with North Wales Fire Service assisting.

Police and ambulance were on site as well.

Firefighters used cutters/spreaders to deal with the incident, cutting a casualty free from one of the vehicles.

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service, with the fire service's involvement in the incident declared over at 19.07pm.