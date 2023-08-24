Former chapel dating back 185 years to be converted into holiday let

Morton Methodist Chapel

Planners said the renovation of Morton Methodist Church, near Oswestry, would help preserve the building, which was constructed in 1838 and is considered a ‘non-designated heritage asset’.

Documents submitted with the application said the chapel, which could seat up to 70 people, had not been used for at least four years.

The chapel sits at the crossroads between the B4396, Long Lane and Morton Lane.

It was sold at auction in 2021 to the current owner, MMJ Holdings Limited, based in Maesbrook.

Oswestry Rural Parish Council supported the plans, and there were no representations made by members of the public.

A report by planning officer Sara Robinson said the chapel could not be converted into a permanent residential property as the outdoor space would be too small, but as a holiday let it was deemed acceptable.

The report says: “Conversion of non-designated heritage assets are supported should the development take into account, and make a positive contribution to, the character of the building and respect the significance of the heritage asset, its setting and the local landscape character.

“The proposed development seeks minimal external alterations to the building and seeks to retain its character and appearance.”

The renovation will see a mezzanine level added to create a double bedroom, with a shower room and an an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area below.