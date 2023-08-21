Police confirm death of pedestrian after A5 closed in both directions near Oswestry

A man died on the A5 near Oswestry

The incident on the Oswestry bypass between the Mile End Roundabout with the A483 and Whittinghton Roundabout with the A495 occurred at around 5.10am.

The road was shut in both directions for several hours before it was reopened at around 11am.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian between Mile End and Whittington.

The spokesperson said: "The collision involved a car and a pedestrian. Sadly, despite the best effort of emergency services the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made."