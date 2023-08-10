Motorcyclist suffers potentially serious injuries in crash with car

The ambulance service sent two crews to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had sent two crews to the scene and that the motorcycle rider had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

He said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Cefn Lane, Porth-y-waen at 6.32pm.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, the motorcyclist, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.