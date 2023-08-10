Motorcyclist suffers potentially serious injuries in crash with car

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a crash last night.

The ambulance service sent two crews to the scene.
The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, took place on Cefn Lane, Porth-y-waen, took place at around 6.30pm.

The ambulance service, police and a fire crew, were all called to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had sent two crews to the scene and that the motorcycle rider had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

He said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Cefn Lane, Porth-y-waen at 6.32pm.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, the motorcyclist, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"The car driver, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and discharged at the scene."

