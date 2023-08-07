Five taken to hospital including toddler after latest crash at notorious crossroads

Llynclys crossroads

An air ambulance was sent to the two-vehicle collision at the Llynclys crossroads, Oswestry, at around 9.20pm on Sunday.

Two women suffered "potentially serious injuries", while another woman, a man and the little boy sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

Quick-thinking pub staff from the nearby White Lion put out a car fire during the dramatic incident.

The air ambulance landed in the pub's car park, but casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance.

Oswestry Fire Station shared an update on the incident this morning. A spokesman said: "A serious road traffic collision occurred last night at the A483 from Oswestry to Welshpool

"Emergency services, including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and one fire appliance from Oswestry fire station were on the scene to manage the situation.

"Upon initial attendance, fire crews carried out trauma care, scene safety, traffic management, and made both vehicles electrically safe

"An air ambulance was also on scene which landed in the White Lion public house car park.

"The A483 northbound was closed to traffic for approximately two hours.

"Reports of a car fire but this was extinguished by quick-thinking members of the pub's staff.

"Five casualties in total were taken to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton by land ambulance.

"Our thoughts are with those involved in the incident, and we hope for a swift recovery for the injured individuals."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire log said: "At 9.22pm on Sunday, August 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry involving two cars. Crews made both vehicles safe using small tools and a trauma bag was also used."

Crews also used small gear to deal with the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a van on the A495 in Llynclys, near to the White Lion pub, at 9.21pm. Three ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene, the first resource arriving on scene within six minutes of the call being made.