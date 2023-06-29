Road closure expected for some time following "serious" collision involving three vehicles

The A5, north of Gledrid near the Welsh border, was closed at around 8.30am on Thursday morning following a "serious" collision.

Police say they are expecting some disruption for the "near future" and advised drivers find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Reports of serious RTC North of Gledrid on the A5. Three vehicles involved.

"A5 North at Gledrid has just been closed. Due to nature of the incident we're expecting some disruption for the near future. Please use an alternative route."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue were called to the scene to assist North Wales fire crews at 8.18am.

At 8.30am, traffic data showed queuing traffic on the A5 both ways from A483 (Halton Roundabout) to B5070 Chirk Road (Gledrid Roundabout).