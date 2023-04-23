Oswestry railway station lost its connection to the mainline in the 1960s

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan told parliament it would give Oswestry’s residents much better access to the national rail network.

The restored railway would connect Oswestry with the mainline station at Gobowen, with a business case proposing a very light rail connection that would stop at the Orthopaedic Hospital.

The Liberal Democrat MP said transport between Oswestry and Gobowen is very limited, which slows down journey times and makes travel difficult for people without access to a car.

She has given her full backing to the bid to re-establish the Oswestry-Gobowen line and urged Rail Minister Huw Merriman to back the bid.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Helen Morgan MP said: “I've been proud to support an application to reconnect Oswestry with Gobowen in my constituency on an existing railway line that's been closed for a number of years.

“We submitted that bid in September, it's an excellent bid and I wonder if the Minister would be able to update me as to when we might hear about the outcome of that bid and, ideally, whether he'll be supporting that bid to restore the connection between Oswestry and Gobowen.”

Rail Minister Huw Merriman responded: “The Restoring Your Railway program is delivering on eight lines and another 32 are in business case or other progression. I'm very happy to write to the Honourable Lady and give her detail on the specific project that she talks to, but in my view, Mr. Speaker, the Restoring Your Railway has been a great success.”

Afterwards she said: “The case for connecting Oswestry and Gobowen is clear and this bid deserves full Government support.

“Travelling by public transport from Oswestry is far too difficult and takes far too long. Boosting our public transport connections will help grow the economy, help patients and staff get to hospital and help everyone with limited access to a car.