Video: Spooked pony tries to run away after driver fails to slow, spraying it with water

A screenshot taken from the dashcam footage of the driver behind

Cath Evans, from Morda, has issued a plea to drivers on country lanes to stick to the Highway Code and remember to keep at least two metres of space with speeds below 10mph when passing horses or horse-drawn vehicles.

It comes after an incident at around 6pm on bank holiday Monday when Cath and her 15-year-old daughter Keira were walking their ponies Lilly and Rocky back to their field along the Trefonen Road outside Morda, near to the Woodhill turning.

Despite the wet weather and poor conditions on the road, Cath said a vehicle came towards them and made no attempt to slow down or wait for the pair to pull into the lay-by a few metres away.

She went on to say that as the driver pulled alongside them, the surface water from the brakes sprayed and made a noise, which frightened Cath's young pony as it took off up the embankment, narrowly missing her.

Dash cam footage was taken from the driver behind who caught the scene.

Cath said: "It's happened numerous times now and I have had so much feedback. I just wanted people to be aware that horses can be dangerous.

"It was torrential rain and hailstorms, but we had to get back to the field and the only way to do that was along the road.

"My pony, Lily, is only two and she is usually really good and she knows to stop and let the car past but the water sprayed and she ran up the bank.

"The driver made no attempt to stop to ask if we were okay even though I waved and shouted."

"The pony was in a hell of a state - it was just horrendous and it's not just horse riders who use that road, but also walkers.

"I'm angry and I was shaken up and it really did frighten me because I thought about what could have happened, my pony could have broken its leg, it could have gone through the windscreen.

"It angers me that some people have zero respect."

Cath Evans with Lilly. Photo: Cath Evans

Cath works with ponies and horses in her free time and said the incident has pushed back Lily's progress getting her used to traffic.

She is considering getting a camera for her helmet, but said it shouldn't be necessary.