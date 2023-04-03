Coach filled with Shropshire children turned back for home when faced with huge delays at Dover

Students from the Marches Academy Trust in fancy dress costumes at Dover

The 39 pupils, four staff and two bus drivers from the Marches School in Oswestry were told that they had 20 minutes to decide whether to enter the port where they could be facing another 15 hours before getting on the ferry.

Hayley Alldridge, of the Marches Academy Trust, said: "At the time the port was indicating that we would have had another 15 hours to wait. We were told that we had 20 minutes to turn around or to go into the port itself.

"It was a very emotional time but we made the decision to come back and were alongside other schools to decide to do the same. The coach was not actually in the port so staff had to make the very difficult decision. If they had entered the port they were told that they would be waiting for at least another 15 hours.

"They had already been waiting for four hours. It was a pretty tough decision for the staff who had the task of keeping the children upbeat.

"Staff chatted with the children about the decision but they had to make the call. It was all upbeat but I think they had had enough."

The trip was to go to play netball in Disneyland Paris and the school send a team every year. They had all dressed up in Disney characters and were looking forward to the time away during part of the Easter holidays.

On the way back to north Shropshire the pupils had a competition to see who could get onto the radio. And they succeeded with clips on BBC Radio One and Heart. BBC Radio Shropshire was also on the case.

Ms Alldridge said lots of coaches were turning around at the same time as them. It later emerged that backlogs had been cleared at the port much more quickly that anticipated but by then it was too late.

"Loads of coaches were turning around and ours was one of the last to leave the coach park."

On the way back the children kept in touch with their parents so they could be picked up at the school.

Ms Alldridge said: ""They were in regular communication with the parents and the coach stopped for something to eat as they headed back home.

"When we arrived back, the parents all turned up to collect their children and even gave sweets to the teachers."

She added that it was unfortunate that the had to come back but the school has been told that they can rebook for next year.